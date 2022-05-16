From behind, Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez’s granddaughter showed off her beautiful legs and paralyzed the nets.

Galilea Lopez MurilloThe daughter of Liliana Rodriguez and the only granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” RodriguezHe lived in Miami. But it was recently shown in Nashville, the capital of the state of Tennessee in the United States. There, he also has a real estate office.

last weekend, Galilee Publishing a photo session in “2022 Iroquois Steeplechase.” It is held on the second Saturday in May every year in Percy Warner Park. Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events. It often greets more than 25,000 people in the stands. Even people from neighboring countries travel to watch the equestrian event.

“THAT EXPERIENCE! I’ve always wanted to attend these kinds of occasions and dress the occasion. What a joy to be able to go! I’ve already done planning for next year and have made some good feedback about it. The main thing is…no heels at the time! Coming. What do you think of my clothes? Granddaughter books American Lion.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo

The young woman was wearing a short white dress with a print of black spots. In addition, she accompanied her look with a lady’s hat with white tulle, gloves of the same color and a small yellow bag that stood out in her outfit. Heels that weren’t very comfortable GalileeIt was a light blue in colour.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo

“Restore the path of obstacles. Amazing feelings, great people, good times,” he wrote. Galilee In an additional post where he joined several videos of the moment he lived in Percy Warner Park, one of the most important state parks in Nashville, Tennessee.