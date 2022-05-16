May 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

From behind, Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodriguez's granddaughter showed off her beautiful legs and paralyzed the nets.

From behind, Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez’s granddaughter showed off her beautiful legs and paralyzed the nets.

Lane Skeldon May 16, 2022 2 min read

Galilea Lopez MurilloThe daughter of Liliana Rodriguez and the only granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” RodriguezHe lived in Miami. But it was recently shown in Nashville, the capital of the state of Tennessee in the United States. There, he also has a real estate office.

last weekend, Galilee Publishing a photo session in “2022 Iroquois Steeplechase.” It is held on the second Saturday in May every year in Percy Warner Park. Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events. It often greets more than 25,000 people in the stands. Even people from neighboring countries travel to watch the equestrian event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘He sings for love and doesn’t practice it’: Nyorca blew up against Luis Miguel at ‘Celebrity House’

May 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Nyorca Marcos calls Adamari Lopez ‘fat and ugly’ against Tony Costa

May 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Backstreet Boys and their concert at Tecate Emblema de CDMX: ‘Definitely epic’

May 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

From behind, Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez’s granddaughter showed off her beautiful legs and paralyzed the nets.

May 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp, how to customize wallpapers in your chats

May 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Nurturing new generations and trends in the world of work

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Pachuca vs America and Tigres vs Atlas

May 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis