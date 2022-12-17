December 17, 2022

From a beautiful landscape, Jessica Giraldo, Carol G's sister, falls in love with her followers

Lane Skeldon December 17, 2022

Carol J. Without a doubt, she is one of the most beautiful Latin artists at the moment, as all her fans fall in love with her curvaceous figure. social networks. The Colombian singer-songwriter of reggaeton, pop, and Latin trap has a unique charm, though it’s clear that that charm will run in the family, since her sister Jessica Giraldo He bears a very similar beauty to her.

while Jamal Carol J.his sister, Jessica Giraldonot far behind and was able to prove it in social networks. The singer’s sister undoubtedly shares her genetics and this is evident in her beauty that captivates all eyes.

