Fresh meat and sausages... Cuban travelers will be able to import more food

Ministry Of Agriculture (Minaj) from Cuba update the policy of licensing entry to the island foods Such as fresh vacuum-packed meats, pasteurized mature cheeses, sausages, canned seafood, liquids, evaporated and condensed milk, among others, cas part of imports who does the travelers who arrive in the country.

according to resolution On September 5 of the State Agency and the National Center for Animal Health, The new provision makes the import of food for human consumption more flexible. Until now they were banned for travelers.

In addition to Include in the list of authorized foods, frozen, frozen, dried or salted fresh meat of sheep, cattle, pigs and goats Of the eligible countries, in addition to canned meat canned, semi-finished and semi-cooked meat products are added under the same conditions.

These products shall be of recognized brands and shall be in duly marked containers. It must have been produced in countries that Cuba considers eligible due to their animal health conditions and the existence of agreements with official veterinary services.

These countries are the United States, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay.

On a temporary basis, it is also allowed to import sausages Developed in the above countries and under the same packaging and identification conditions.

added to these Ripe pasteurized cheese from any geographical area.

The document warns that if food packaging is broken or damaged upon arrival in Cuba, the product will be confiscated and burned.

On the other hand, the ban on the import of all kinds of unpacked meat remains deflated, as well as goods of animal origin from the wild. In any form of serving as well as unpasteurized dairy products and their derivatives.

MINAG explains it The product’s eligible country of origin is what appears on the product labeland warns that this policy could be modified and updated regularly in response to the animal health situation in countries where food is produced.

Cubans are going through a crisis that particularly affects food, so the new regulations will seek to achieve, as the government has done before by allowing the import of a greater amount of industrial products, that “mules” and immigrants solve the problem.