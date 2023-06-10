Francisco Lindor hit a HOME RUN and made 43 – SwingCompleto

By Victor Ceballos

The New York Mets shortstop continued to increase his batting average at the beginning of June, and that ninth afternoon knocked him out of the park.

The New Yorkers arrived at the start of the third down 2×1 against the Pittsbusgh Pirates in game two of a three-game series at PNC Park in Pennsylvania.

Francisco Lindor He came on to take his second at bat to receive deliveries from Rich Hill by the locals with clean bases. In a 3-2 maximum count, the pitcher threw a 72-mph curveball that stayed in the area inside the Mets shortstop.

Made in Puerto Rico full swing He hit a ball that went 98 mph on a fly ball across left field and landed out of bounds on Lindor’s twelfth homer.

Puerto Rico tied the game at two runs apiece and produced his 43rd RBI of the season which undoubtedly when away New York has the best “paquito” record, as eight of his 12 home runs were away.

Lindor collected 28 extra base hits, 16 of them doubles, leaving a . 223 batting average that we hope will continue to increase as the days go by.

Without further ado, I’ll leave you with Boricua Homer…