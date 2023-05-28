Francisco Alvarez has been beefed up in the Mets senior team

The idea that Alvarez deserved to go back to the palace was misguided and incorrect. Is there a possibility that the Venezuelan will fall into another hole in the coming weeks and fall? Clear. Recently, nine days ago, when Alvarez was flirting with Mendoza’s streak and 700 OPS, I suggested this very possibility. But it has become almost impossible to see that come to fruition after what Alvarez has done this month, including three stretches in five games.