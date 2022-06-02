June 2, 2022

Framework Agreement for Training and Technical Assistance between SGyEP and the Faculty of Social Sciences at UBA

Zera Pearson June 2, 2022 1 min read

The Secretariat for Public Administration and Employment on Wednesday signed a “Framework Agreement for Technical Assistance and Training” with the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires, through which joint and coordinated actions will be implemented for the exchange of knowledge and methodologies for the design, planning, implementation and evaluation of public policies related to training and modernization in the national public sector.

The signature was signed by Secretary Anna Castellani and Dean of the College, Professor Carolina Mira Al-Bady. Participating in the meeting, on behalf of the educational institution, were the Undersecretary for Institutional Management, Guillermo Levy, and the Head of the Secretariat for Advanced Studies, Julian Rippon.

We continue to strengthen institutions through training and technical assistance. As Secretary of Administration and Public Employment, and as a former student and current UBA professor, I am proud to expand this link and work on actions that improve the quality of training for individuals, with the academic strength of national universities,” Castellani stressed.

For her part, Dean Mira Al-Bady highlighted her satisfaction with this agreement, “under which national universities, in this case the UBA Faculty of Social Sciences, can contribute their research output and intellectual strength to enhance the capabilities of the case.” .

