Four activists have been arrested over an otherworldly protest at the home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Activists protest at Rishi Sunak’s home

Four men were arrested This Tuesday under suspicion A horrific break-in at the home of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak In northern England, according to what local police said in a statement.

“This afternoon, we arrested four people on the grounds of the Prime Minister’s residence. Our officers were with the four men one minute after they entered the building,” the report stated.

The activist group “Youth Demand” posted videos on the social media network A young man entered a lake on the estate and defecated in what he said was an act of protest against the Sunak government. The group wants to prevent new oil and gas licenses and is also calling for a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

Four activists, whose identities were not revealed, were arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house

According to North Yorkshire Police, those arrested are a 52-year-old man from London, a 43-year-old man from Bolton (north of England), a 21-year-old man from Manchester (north) and a 20-year-old man from Manchester ( North) A one-year-old male from Chichester (southern England). The Talab Youth Organization said that among the four detainees was a photojournalist.

The four remain in custody at a police station while they investigate access to Sunak’s home in the Kirby-Sigston constituency.

This incident occurred during Campaign for And the British general election on July 4, which will determine whether Sunak remains in power. Polls and pundits predicted that Labor would take over after 14 years of Conservative government.

According to analysts consulted by the news agency EvieThe biggest unknown in the election is the extent of the defeat suffered by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, which could shatter all precedent.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Reuters)

“There is not necessarily unbridled enthusiasm for Labour, as you might think given its lead (in the polls). But it is that “There is intense anger from the ruling party.”said Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester. For this expert, elections increasingly represent a judgment on the current executive, which in the UK leads to a “pendulum effect” that can end up being a “recipe for volatility.”

Britain’s peculiar electoral system, where each MP is elected by a constituency in the country, makes it extremely difficult for small parties to gain representation in the House of Commons, which can increase citizen discontent.

A poll released two weeks ago showed Nearly half of citizens (45%) would not trust the government “almost at all.”Whatever its color, this is the highest number since this question began being asked in 1986.

Sunak’s decision to call an election on July 4, when everything seemed to be heading towards an election in the autumn, has thrown the country off course. Thus, the conservative leader wanted to exploit the surprise factor and benefit from a certain improvement in macroeconomic conditions. but, The election campaign is considered a real “cross” for the prime minister. Some opinion polls indicated that he would lose his seat in northern England, something that has never happened before until now.

(With information from AP, EFE and Reuters)