Former presidents come out in support of the courts and warn of “constitutional and democratic dangers”

The new round between the presidentAnd Gustavo Petroand the prosecutor Francisco BarbosaBecause of the statements made by the president from his tour of Spain in which he asserted that he was the “boss” of the Attorney General’s office, it caused harsh remarks from several former Ibero-American presidents. Also read: Petro management’s disapproval rate rises to 61%: measure of opinion A group of 24 former presidents have signed a letter calling attention to “Constitutional and Democratic Perils” in Colombia And in which they endorsed the Supreme Court of Justice declaration last Friday (May 5) in which that court backed Attorney General Barbosa in the midst of a bid against the president.

The precedents formed in the region, such as the undermining of the independence of the judiciary by various governments and the undue pressure to intimidate justice officials in front of public opinion, explain behaviors that affect one of the essential elements of representation and drawing attention to the signatories, including former presidents Ivan Duque and Andrés Pastrana. Find out: Does the fight between the Chief and the Prosecutor benefit Nicholas Petro? The letter was published under the heading IDEA, The political group that includes several former heads of state from the right and center in the region, which also includes Felipe Calderon (Mexico), Vicente Fox (Paraguay) and Sebastian Pinera (Chile), among others. Politicians claim thatThe intrusion of the justice authorities weakens everyone’s right to judicial guarantees and judicial protectionenshrined in the American Convention on Human Rights.

from IDEA_Group We support advertising @employee Which shows that Colombia is a social state of law that separates powers. Presidents and ex-presidents of Ibero-America warn of the constitutional and democratic perils present in the… pic.twitter.com/jdR063FBMF – Ivan Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque)

May 8, 2023