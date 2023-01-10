Former DT América Femenil, Craig Harrington, has been suspended for two years

Do you remember Craig Harrington? by step One year in Liga MX FemenilAnd The former USA coach has been suspended for two years of the National Women’s Soccer League. Through a statement, the organization announced Punishment Submit to the Technical Director after a Research The joint venture started on December 14 last year.

After a thorough review of the report, the NCAA commissioner Jessica Bierman imposed bans, suspensions and individual finesas well as the terms under which certain persons—including Harrington—would be eligible for future work in the league, in response to the findings of the investigation.

The penalties listed below are determined according to a grading system based on a combination of factors: Degree The severity of the misconduct that occurredWhether persons in positions of authority knew or should have known about the misconduct, the degree or frequency of the misconduct, evidence of retaliatory behavior, the near-to-present nature of the behavior or action, and actions that did not communicate the misconduct to others.

the punishment level They are reduced in cases where there are mitigating factors, such as the responsibility of others for contributing to misconduct and willful disclosure, corrective actions, such as accepting responsibility, and goodwill efforts to mitigate bad decisions, such as firing people in positions of authority who fail to act.

Remember Harrington’s “Misconduct”



Penalty to Craig Harrington

Former head coach of the Eagles Not eligible to work in the NWSL in any capacity for two years (ie, until at least January 9, 2025) To qualify for future work, you must meet the requirements below.

Future employment within the League will be contingent upon the following factors to be determined to the Commissioner’s satisfaction at its sole discretion: acknowledgment of error and acceptance of personal responsibility for misconduct, participation in training, and demonstration of an honest commitment to correct conduct.

Let’s remember that this man also had him Controversial incident at the beginning of 2022 in Liga MX Femenil when He insulted the leading players, for which he was suspended for three matches. That season was Coapa’s last, leaving behind only a year of action and no trophies.

What did Harrington do?

in 2020, Craig Harrington coached the Utah Royals From Salt Lake City, Utah. local mediator Salt Lake Tribune He published a series of notes in which he indicated this The strategist differentiated soccer players by their physical appearanceIn addition to being accused by unknown sources of verbal abuse.

And the controversy jumped in September 2020, Craig and his assistant, Louis Lancaster, are suspended It was announced that they would be replaced by Aimee Le Belbet as interim head coach. By November, the technician and his assistant through a statement from the club

