Former actor Luis Vega Ramos has been appointed General Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party

president People’s Democratic Party (PPD), Joseph Louis DalmauThis Tuesday, it was announced that the former deputy Luis Vega Ramos He will be the new general secretary of the community s Nina Valdon He will serve as Deputy Secretary General.

“I have summoned you this afternoon to announce the appointment of Mr. Luis Vega Ramos as General Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party and in the same way to declare Comrade Nina Validon as Deputy Secretary of the Popular Party.”Dalmao said at a press conference at Bava’s headquarters in Puerta de Tierra.

new day He provided the information that Dalmau had approached Vega Ramos and Walter Torres, the former mayor of Pinuelas, to fill the PPD secretariat.

Dalmau described Vega Ramos as “a great inspector, familiar with party structures and leader of the People’s Democratic Party”.

With the announcement, Dalmao filled the secretariat of the PPD, which became vacant last week after the sudden resignation of MP Ramon Luis Cruz Burgos, which aroused suspicion in the ranks of Lapava, especially due to the holding of general elections next February to choose the new leadership. including the Board of Directors.

Vega Ramos said in his first phrases that he would focus on three areas: organization, control and unity.

The former representative who is a member of the PPD board of directors said in the 2020 election he did not win his intention to reach the Senate.

The press conference was attended by the electoral commissioner of the People’s Democratic Party, Ramon Torres. Alternative Electoral Commissioner, Jorge Kohlberg-Toro and Ferdinand Mercado, who advises Dalmau.

Vega Ramos said his priority would be guidance so that “the state realizes that the alternative to real good governance is the People’s Democratic Party, the only party that can defeat bad government in the face of the upcoming elections that we reject. It is the People’s Democratic Party and its men and women.”

And for the sake of this process, we will continue to reorganize. “We will assist our president and board of directors in this process,” said Vega Ramos.

Senate contractor, advisor to the president, and PPD trustee

When asked in this way whether he would keep Vega Ramos as his chancellor in the Senate through a contract, the President of the Senate also answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, now he (Vega Ramos) is a contractor in the Senate. Any consideration of their work here (at the PPD), we will evaluate it after the board of directors next Friday.”

Asked if keeping the PPD secretary under contract does not raise questions because he responded to it, Dalmau said “It’s a contract, it’s not always an employee.”

“And when he sets the time, he’s working part-time, and I don’t see any kind of setback for him to be able to continue his work,” the PPD chief said.

According to the Contract Registry of the Comptroller’s Office, Ramos Vega was awarded a contract from March 19 to June 30, 2021 for $33,000 at a rate of $100 per hour for 55 hours per month. It was then renewed from July 16 to December 31, 2021. He then got another contract renewal from January 1 to June 30, 2022. With the renewal, he got an additional $10,000 towards “travel expenses of $10,000 for the duration of the contract. The last and current contract for Vega Ramos is not registered with the Comptroller’s Office despite the fact that it is in effect, they said at the press conference.

Valdon entered into contracts with the Senate between 2017 and 2019, according to the Comptroller’s Register. Currently, she is an employee of the Senate, Valdon confirmed.

said Valdon, who was aspiring in 2020 in the primaries to be a candidate for Senate for the Humacao region.

He confirmed to this newspaper’s questions that he will not aspire to an elective position in the 2024 elections.

Usually, as the incomes of political parties decline, societies do not pay salaries to secretaries and deputy ministries. Therefore, within the HDP, the appointments announced by Dalmau did not go well because they respond to him, they are not new figures in politics and have political interests, the sources said.

The Board of Governors met next Friday.

Dalmau took advantage of the press conference to also announce that he has instructed Vega Ramos to convene the PPD board of directors on Friday. The conclave will be at 10:00 am,

“On the agenda, we discuss the concept that has been worked on in the face of the (new) regulations of society,” Dalmau declared.

In addition, the PPD Board of Directors must certify the appointments of Vega Ramos and Valedon.