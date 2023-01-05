Foods that help prevent colds

A balanced diet is the key to maintaining a healthy body. The World Health Organization indicates that a healthy diet contributes to the prevention of various diseases, including serious conditions.

A healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease and accidents. Cerebral vessels and cancer.

Some people have a weakened immune system. Therefore, there are those who are more likely to suffer from colds and flu, among other conditions. Oranges are one of the most popular foods for preventing or fighting colds. However, there are others that can also help with this.

website of healthy Refers to several foods that, thanks to their properties, help strengthen the immune system and prevent colds.

1 onion

This food stands out for containing ingredients that help clear mucous membranes, relieve congestion, and soothe coughs. The online portal’s recommendation is that “consuming it regularly helps expel phlegm and clear the lungs. One way to use it when you have a cold is to cut an onion in half and put it on a table, as its aroma helps clear the airways.”

2. Passion fruit

Passion fruit is one of the foods that is rich in vitamin C, and it also has antioxidant properties that help relieve sore throats and other flu symptoms such as fever.

3. Gingerbread

website of healthy It is recommended to prepare ginger as follows:

Put the water to boil.

Add a tablespoon of ginger root.

Add a teaspoon of honey.

Add a few drops of lemon.

stir well.

Serve and consume.

4. Eggs

The egg is a food that has multiple benefits for the human body. Contains minerals that help boost the immune system.

5- Kiwi

This fruit is rich in vitamins. “One consumption per day, covers the daily requirement of vitamin C in children and adults, and favors the absorption of iron. It also stimulates the immune system, prevents infections and is an excellent antioxidant.” sanitas.

flu

The flu is caused by the influenza virus that is transmitted from person to person through coughing, sneezing, talking, or expelling droplets. As explained by MedlinePlus, the website of the US National Library of Medicine, The flu can make underlying health problems worse.

There are some people who are more likely to develop health complications if they have the flu:

Adults over 65 years old.

pregnant women.

Children under the age of five.

People with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, “At first the flu may look like the common cold with a runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat. But colds usually come on slowly, while the flu tends to come on suddenly.” It can be an inconvenience, except you usually feel really bad with the flu.”

Some common flu signs and symptoms include:

activity.

muscle pain;

chills and sweating

Headache.

Persistent or dry cough.

Shortness of breath when breathing.

Fatigue and weakness.

stuffy or runny nose;

Throat pain.

eye pain

Vomiting and diarrhea, but this is more common in children than in adults.

How do we fight the flu?

The flu vaccine is the most important step in preventing this virus. It is also a tool to “reduce the health care system’s burden of influenza cases, hospitalizations, and deaths each year,” as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are also some natural remedies that can be easily prepared at home to deal with the symptoms of this condition. The gate is better with health Reminds them: