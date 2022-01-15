Follow the Manchester City vs Chelsea match live today via ESPN over the Internet for the English Premier League minute by minute | Squads and news from Chelsea vs. Man City | Total Sports

50′ ST | Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)’s shot from distance is very high. City will come out playing from the bottom.
47′ ST | There are no changes for both teams for this supplemental part.
45′ ST | Start the second half!
45 + 1´PT | rest time!
At the moment, Manchester City and Chelsea drew 0-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
45′ PT | The referee only adds one minute.
43′ PT | The best thing that can happen to Chelsea is that the first half ends in a draw on the scoreboard. City focus on attacking and seeking to make a difference.
40′ PT | Manchester City have already achieved enough advantages to stand on the scoreboard. Chelsea struggled practically the entire first half.
38′ PT | KEPAAAAAAAA!
The Chelsea goalkeeper blocked what was a sure target from Grealish (City). The goalkeeper saves several already.
32’PT | yellow card
Kovacic is booked at Chelsea. It’s the second of the game.
30′ PT | We’ve completed the first half hour of play and the score, for now, is still 0-0 at Etihad Stadium.
26′ PT | Lukaku is very lonely at Manchester City. Chelsea care a lot about defending their goal and leave the Belgian alone.
24′ PT | Kiba!
The goalkeeper saves his fence with a great shot from De Bruyne (City).
20′ PT | Chelsea, at the moment, is betting on the counterattack. We’ll see if it works.
17′ PT | Sterling (City) fell inside the Chelsea area and demanded a penalty, but the referee said nothing happened.
14’PT | Be careful!
A headstone inside the Chelsea area from a corner kick. That was imminent.
12′ PT | We repeat, Manchester City is starting to play and is putting Chelsea in a serious predicament.
9′ PT | Manchester City, little by little, is now imposing conditions on the match.
8’PT | yellow card
Marcos Alonso has been booked at Chelsea for a violation.
6′ bit | Manchester City sought to create a danger through a corner kick, but goalkeeper Kepa (Chelsea) was vigilant.
4′ PT | Chelsea got it all figured out. He knows how important this game is to his Premier League title aspirations.
2′ PT | Lukaku (Chelsea) sought to surprise the City defense alone, but did not succeed.
1’PT | The game begins!
The teams are already on the field of play. The game is about to start.
Chelsea squad!
Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Zeic, Pulisic, Lukaku.
Manchester City lineup!
Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Grealish.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to our minute by minute coverage of the great match between Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League!
This was Chelsea’s last training session before facing Manchester City.
09.25.21 – Chelsea 0:1 Manchester City
29.05.21 – Manchester City 0:1 Chelsea
05.08.21 – Manchester City 1: 2 Chelsea
17.04.21 – Chelsea 1: 0 Manchester City
03.01.21 – Chelsea 1: 2 Manchester City
México – Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Peru – ESPN and Star +
Ecuador – ESPN and Star +
Colombia – ESPN and Star +
Bolivia – ESPN and Star +
Venezuela – ESPN and Star +
Paraguay – ESPN and Star +
Chile – ESPN and Star +
Argentina – ESPN and Star +
Uruguay – ESPN and Star +
Brazil – ESPN and Star +
Spain – DAZN, Movistar +
The German coach was asked at a press conference if he thought there were teams taking advantage of the situation, after Liverpool suspended the first leg of the League Cup semi-final due to the many false positives in the team: “I really hope there are teams that abuse the protocol, otherwise I will be very angry.”
On the Chelsea side, Thomas Tuchel warned that he would be “very angry” if he found out that there were clubs abusing the Covid-19 protocol to suspend matches due to injuries or the absence of players in the African Cup.
This deteriorating situation in the Citizens does not jeopardize that match against the Blues at the moment. On January 13, on the eve of an FA Cup third-round match against mediocre Swindon Town (Level 4), 21 City members – seven players and fourteen coaching staff – were dismissed, including Guardiola himself.
On the Manchester City side, the “nationals” were affected by new positive cases of Covid-19, as Pep Guardiola announced in his press conference on the eve of the match: “We have some new cases but they want to remain anonymous, so I can’t tell you who they are.”
Liverpool are clearly in the fray as well, they are third with eleven points behind Manchester City, despite having one game less. The Reds, who will not be able to count on their superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both in the African Cup, will host Brentford on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s team has 53 points, while the current European champion has 42, so if the Citizens, who have 11 consecutive victories in the championship, beat the Blues, the championship may still be doomed.
Everything is ready to win first place in the Premier League to face their biggest fan. Ten points separate the “Blues” and “Sky Blues”, so it will be the most complex role for Thomas Tuchel and his team.
One of the most exciting duels in history has arrived in the English Premier League. Manchester City will face Chelsea on Saturday 15 January from 7:30am (Peruvian time) in the 22nd round of the Premier League and you can watch it for free on the ESPN signal.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to the minute by minute match between Manchester s Chelsea From the Premier League! Here we will show you the latest news on this important commitment.
53 ‘ST | Manchester City once again dominate the stock. It looks like his target is about to fall.