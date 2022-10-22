Focus on wellness, no more burdens

“Put the focus on wellbeing, no more burdens” is the title of the webinar that we will be holding with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, coinciding with the promotion of the annual campaign, which this year focuses on the impact of musculoskeletal disorders in workers. At the conference we will have eminent experts and leading companies, who will address this and other issues, and we will be able to learn directly about success stories and good practices, with the aim of promoting a healthy culture in organizations. It is becoming more and more necessary for companies to have policies with a comprehensive and holistic view of well-being and to influence the link between work environment and psychosocial science.

“Focus on wellbeing, no more loads” is the title of the webinar that will be conducted in collaboration with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, in the context of the launch of the annual campaign, which this year focuses on the impact of musculoskeletal disorders on employees. The event will feature prominent experts and leading companies, who will address this and other issues, and where we will be able to learn from first-hand experience about success stories and best practices focused on promoting a healthy culture in organizations. It is becoming increasingly necessary for companies to have policies with an integrated and holistic view of well-being and focus on the link between work environment and psychosocial science.

Free registration