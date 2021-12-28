December 28, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Un platillo volador que levita por la carga eléctrica de la luna

Flying saucer rising from the moon’s electric charge

Roger Rehbein December 28, 2021 2 min read

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are testing a new concept for a floating rover that takes advantage of the moon’s natural electric charge or asteroids.

Because they lack an atmosphere, the Moon and other airless bodies, such as asteroids, can build an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma. on the moon, This surface charge is strong enough to lift dust more than one meter from the groundJust like static electricity can make a person’s hair stand on end.

Engineers from NASA and other agencies recently proposed harnessing this natural surface charge to levitate a glider with wings made of mylar, a material that naturally carries the same charge as the surfaces of airless objects.

They believe similarly loaded surfaces should repel, with a force that lifts the glider off the ground.. But such a design would likely be limited to small asteroids, since larger planetary bodies would have a stronger gravitational pull.

The MIT team rover can conquer this particular size. The concept, which resembles a disk-shaped flying saucer, uses small beams of ions to charge the vehicle and supercharge the surface’s natural charge. The overall effect is designed to generate a relatively large repulsion force between the vehicle and the ground, in a way that requires very little power.

In a preliminary feasibility study, researchers show that such ionic enhancement should be Be strong enough to fly a small vehicle weighing 0.9 kilos on the surface of the moon and large asteroids such as Psyche.

“We thought about using this like the Hayabusa missions launched by the Japan Space Agency,” lead author Oliver Jia Richards, a graduate student in the MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said in a statement. “This spacecraft worked around a small asteroid and deployed small vehicles on its surface. Likewise, we believe that a future mission could send small floating vehicles to explore the surface of the moon and other asteroids.”

See also  This tool identifies phones that have been spied with Pegasus

The team’s findings appear in the current issue of the Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

WhatsApp shows you nearby stores to chat with them

December 28, 2021 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

This was the first giant creature to inhabit Earth

December 27, 2021 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Black hole eruption near Earth

December 27, 2021 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Chicharito, Angelique Boyer and Rowley: This is how they vacationed together

December 28, 2021 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

UCN and the municipality of Coquimbo create an alliance to promote entrepreneurship, health and science in society «UCN News al día – Universidad Católica del Norte

December 28, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Why FC America would prefer Bruno Valdez’s continuity

December 28, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Flying saucer rising from the moon’s electric charge

December 28, 2021 Roger Rehbein