Florida Primary Elections – Telemundo Miami (51)

What you need to know Miami-Dade Mayor, Daniela Levin Cava, was re-elected to office.

Miami-Dade voters chose their Democratic and Republican candidates for the county’s new sheriff.

Senator Rick Scott won the Republican primary and will face Debbie Mukarsel-Powell, who won the Democratic primary in November.

Federal representatives Maria Elvira Salazar and Mario Díaz-Balard won the Republican primaries for the 27th and 26th congressional districts and are seeking re-election in November.

The Miami-Dade Commission had elections for three districts, where Commissioner Rahul Regalado was slated to move on to a runoff.

There were also races for Miami-Dade and Broward school board members.

Miami-Dade voters went to the polls Tuesday to re-elect Daniela Levine Cava as county mayor, winning comfortably with more than 60 percent of the vote. Levine surpassed Cava, Miami Lakes mayor, Manny Sid and Cuban influencer Alex Otola.

Additionally, nominations for Miami-Dade County’s new sheriff were at stake. James Reyes won the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, Donald Trump-backed Rosanna Cordero-Studts won a tough battle against Joe Sanchez.

The race for the Senate was also narrowed, with Republican Rick Scott up for re-election in November against Democrat Debbie Mukarsel-Powell.

Also, elections were held for three seats in the district commission. For District 7, Commissioner Raquel Regalado will face Cindy Lerner in a runoff.