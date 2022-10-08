Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? here every october

The Cuban Corporation for Airports and Airports Services (ECASA) updated the schedule of flights to Nicaragua from various Cuban airports in October on official social networks. This is one of the most requested methods and also does not require a visa for Cubans.

According to this information, the regional company Aruba Airlines, which is funded by Venezuela, is maintained, generating flights to Nicaragua from various stations in the country. Aruba Airlines schedule to Nicaragua in October, below.

Aruba Airlines Nicaragua will continue to do so. Jose Marti International Airport (Havana). Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays always have a flight to Managua “Sandino” airport in Nicaragua.

While at Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey). Arrival Monday from Managua, Nicaragua. Departs Tuesday for Managua and departs Saturday for Managua. Arriving Saturday from Managua. The rest of Aruba’s connections are from Cuba to Guyana.

More flights to Nicaragua from Cuba

air horn The Dominican company also joined the “business” of flights to Nicaragua from Cuba, given the huge demand and low capacity of these flights. ECASA indicates the following, from “Frank País” International Airport (Holguín). Sundays to Santo Domingo – Puerto Principe – Managua, Nicaragua.

So far the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, did not indicate its programs in ECASA. But from Havana, continue to travel in September to Nicaragua, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays bound for Managua.

Also, with regard to Cuba, from Conviasa, he learned that from next October 15, the company will fly on more occasions with a new route, between Havana and Las Piedras, the free zone of Paraguana, in the Venezuelan state of Falcon.

All this to promote the so-called “shopping tourism” of Cubans in that nation. They will implement tour packages, as is happening with Isla Margarita at the moment.

Conviasa has been operating in Cuba for more than a decade, although its boom came with flights to Nicaragua after visas were abolished by that country. Tickets with this company cost more than 3 thousand US dollars per person.