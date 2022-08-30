August 30, 2022

Five experts in Bucaramanga will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose

Maria Jose Sierra, Maria Juliana Serrano and Carolina Daza, three entrepreneurs from Santander, are promoting ‘I love you’an academic symposium to be held on September 17 at the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga (ONAP).

According to a press release, this academic meeting “was born with a central objective of educating and motivating teachers, parents and residents of Bumanga interested in transforming and improving their quality of life.”

On that day, five recognized experts will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge, and life purpose.

They are Pilar Restrepo (doctor specializing in family medicine), Silvia Ruiz Cala (psychiatrist from Gaviriana University), Ana Isabel Topone Santa Maria (social lecturer and yoga teacher), Santiago Mulano (consultant for human development processes and organizational cultural transformation) and Francesc Mirales (global expert on issues of personal development and spirituality).

“Querarte” is supported by Colegio 123 Por Mí, of Bucaramanga.

Organizers point out that “this event will lead attendees to understand that life is a gift when they have the tools to embark on a path filled with responsibility, science and awareness.”

