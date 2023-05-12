Fireworks leave many wounded before Tigres vs. Toluca

Live the horror When the Tigres bus arrives to University stadiumafter “improvised fireworks (This is how it was described by the Civil Protection), which transmitted the Libres y Lokos tape exploded out of control.

At least two people initially suffered burns and were deafened by the blast; These fans They were attended by civil protection personnel, as well as paramedics. who were in the quarter-final first leg spot against Toluca.

It was reported that the wounded were transferred to a hospital for immediate treatment, without providing further details about their condition at the time of mobilization.

Neglected by fireworks?

When the Tigres bus was arriving to the parking lot University stadiumAnd Libres and Lokos bar members set off “improvised fireworks,” as the Civil Protection called it.

To achieve their goal, the members of the animation group used some concrete blocks and stones, then lit fireworks, and that’s all. It became wrong. There was an explosion!

The bar members were behind the crowd What was the team doing? from the UANL at the time of access, Like so many other times, when sparks are starting to run out of control; By then the blast It caused panic and chaos. thePeople ran in different directions to get away from danger.

Tentatively, two of the injured were reported to have significant burns. And Other cases with minor injuries, in addition to some of those affected by hearing loss due to the explosion; He treated several nervous breakdowns.

There are no reports of arrests for this event.Because it was not possible at that time to determine who was responsible for setting off the fireworks; The Tigres Club continues to work with the authorities to find the perpetrators of this negligence.

What did Liga MX say about exploding fireworks?

Inform the source of Liga MX half the time who were collecting data to find out exactly what happened, as well as prioritizing attention to injured From the event that occurred in the outskirts University stadium.