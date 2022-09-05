Find out who Shakira turned to after her split from Gerard Pique

Shakira He is going through one of the most complex years of his personal life. Since the beginning of 2022, the bad news about who was born in Barranquilla has not stopped. Today, the famous Colombian singer is turning to her family to move forward in this difficult time.

bad news for Shakira They started in February when the first information about cheating on the part of his partner started to appear Gerrard PiqueThis was confirmed months later and the couple ended up separating after more than a decade of relationship.

Shakira with her brother Tonino Mubarak.

Later, Shakira I was deeply affected by the fall of her father William Mubarak At the beginning of this year. After this fact, she put aside her relationship problems to focus fully on her father’s health. The Barranquilla-born father had a fall that hit him in the head.

The problems do not end there, since the middle of this year Shakira She received news that the Spanish Treasury would sue her for tax evasion. The Barcelona Public Prosecutor’s Office cited the Colombian for defrauding 14.5 million euros, arguing that she had been in the country for more than 183 days.

Tonino Mubarak is the one who stands with Shakira in this difficult moment.

All this time, the artist accompanied her family, friends and the affection of her fans, who showered her from afar with beautiful and positive messages. However, there is a special someone who works 24/7 with the artist. it’s about Tony MubarakAnd his brother, confidant and even his friend in the best and least beautiful moments as in this case.

These days, he is seen walking in and out of the family home Shakira. With a serious face, but very polite with the press, he had no problem dedicating a few brief but very important words to the media waiting at the door.