Find out which candidates disagree about the Miss El Salvador 2022 crown

Last Sunday, July 3, FEPADE wore glamour, talent, beauty and elegance, when the ceremony was held in which the 14 candidates will try to become representatives of El Salvador at the most important beauty events of the world. Scale: Miss Universe, Miss World and Queen of Hispanic America 2022.

The contestants wore clothes made by the famous designer Yuhalgo Guzmán, whose fashion house is located in the city of Nahuijalco, in Sonsonate.

The next step that the contestants will take will be to show their talent in the show in the swimwear show, which will take place next Friday, July 15th at the Fashion Show event, which will be held again in the FEPADE hall. The election ceremony and final coronation will take place on Saturday, August 13th.

Miss La Paz, Gabriela Artega.

Miss Cabins, Alejandra Guajardo.

Miss Chalatinango, Julissa Quintanilla.

Miss Usulutan, Eugenia Avalos.

Miss San Miguel, Jacqueline Gomez.

Miss Santa Anna, Rebecca Orellana.

Miss San Salvador, Andrea Aguilar.

Miss Ahuachapan, Jennifer Magana.

Miss Sonsonat, Samantha Patrice.

Miss Saint Vincent, Alma Reisner.

Miss Morazan, Debbie Moran.

Miss Liberty, Letty Marroquin.

Miss Cuzcatlan, Erica Morales.