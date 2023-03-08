Find aliens with artificial intelligence and help from the crowd

Search for evidence of extraterrestrial civilizations With the help of a new tool: artificial intelligence.

scientists in University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Develop this tool for this The audience’s role can be vitalWith just a computer or smartphone, they can help, Jean-Luc Margot, head of the project, told EFE.

Margo Team, Professor of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences, It analyzes radio signals to distinguish between those coming from local sources, such as communications systems or radar, and those from extraterrestrials.

the program SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) from the University of California On February 14, she summoned anyone wishing to cooperate in signal classification. For this you only need a computer or smartphone.

From those that originated in deep space Its purpose is to differentiate between those caused by natural phenomena such as quasars and supernovae, and those that could have been created by technical means..

“We’re basically looking for other engineers in the galaxy,” Margot said.

After watching a short tutorial on the Zooniversee search platform page, Volunteers are asked to examine images of radio waves and answer simple questionsfor example if it is oriented vertically or horizontally.

They must then choose from a set of illustrations of common types of radio interference the one that best matches the signal they analyzed.

With this, the researchers seek to create AI algorithms (sets of precise instructions) that distinguish signals more efficiently.

According to the academic, The project is based on radio waves Because “they are so easy to generate, they propagate at the speed of light and the universe is very transparent to them, which makes them very good for communication” on a spatial scale.

Since 2016, the UCLA team has used the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope, to capture emissions from stars and planetary systems.

“We examined about 41,000 stars and detected about 64 million signals,” the researcher said.

Of the signals received, roughly 99.8% were classified by the project’s computer system as man-made radio interference, still leaving hundreds of thousands of the most promising signals for human scrutiny.

“The AI ​​tool we’re building with the help of citizen scientists will automatically recognize and remove even the most persistent types of interference.And it will speed up our research because we’ll be able to focus on the signals that are most interesting,” Margaux told EFE.

Regarding intelligent life, he noted that the possibility of an extraterrestrial civilization developing interstellar communication capabilities at the same time as humans (in recent decades with the development of radio astronomy) is “practically zero”, given the universe’s 14,000 million years.

