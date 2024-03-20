Find a can of soda and boost your WiFi signal thanks to this infallible trick

Because of the construction of the walls of each room, it may be a sign in your home Wifi Not what you expect, which hurts access to social networks and streaming platforms. Here the problem is not the router, but we can take this object as its starting point Improve WiFi signal. For this task, we will need can of soda.

Engineers confirm that Soda cans They have the ability to redirect and amplify the signal in the desired direction. Therefore, we will take advantage of this material to make a homemade antenna that will greatly improve wifi signal.

Use a case to improve your WiFi signal

Material

1 empty, clean soda can.

1 scissors.

Tape.

sign.

Procedure

clean the can of soda Using scissors, cut the top and bottom of the can to create a cylinder that is open at both ends. Next, make a lengthwise cut in the cylinder to turn it into a flat sheet of metal. The third step will be to use a marker to draw an antenna shape on the metal sheet (you can choose a rectangular or triangular shape, making sure it acts as a signal reflector). Cut the selected shape on can of sodaleaving the edges clean and smooth. Use tape to attach the homemade antenna to the router, pointing in the desired direction. Antenna alignment can of soda So that it points towards the area we want Improve WiFi signal. The signal will be reflected and amplified in that direction.

With a can of soda you will improve your WiFi signal. Image: iStock

This way you can improve wifi signal Inside the house thanks to a homemade antenna made of can of soda. Engineers emphasize that this trick only works in a specific direction, not in the entire house, so it is necessary to adjust the direction of the can according to our needs.