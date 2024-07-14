Field spiders brutally attack the woman’s house; His face was like this

A woman from Atlanta, Georgia, USA, was rushed to the hospital due to facial swelling. It is caused by an infestation of brown spiders, also known as fiddler spiders.

Jessica Roque, 44, was cleaning the back of her house. When she felt something jump into her eye, she immediately felt several bites, which caused her to panic and cause her face to feel extremely painful.

The clean-up was well underway; While he was cleaning them, he began to feel small tingling sensations near his right eye and less than an eyelid. Brutally bitten by a brown spiderOne of the 3 most venomous spiders in the US.

Jessica began to feel her eyes welling up. so as not to be seen; His throat swelled shut, and a strong red rash began to break out on the skin of his arms.

Due to the seriousness of the matter, her family took her to the emergency room. Jessica felt like her body was on fire, while losing movement in her limbs.

How to Identify a Fiddler Spider?

This species belongs to the spider family Loxoceles reclusa, one of the deadliest arachnids and poisons from the North American region.

The easiest way to identify them is their brown color. And its violin-shaped abdomen, hence the name, plus 3 pairs of eyes, which is unique because most arachnids have more than three pairs.

Jessica Rogue may have been given a serum against the spider’s powerful venom, which causes a necrotic skin lesion, that is, a skin reaction that rapidly begins to deteriorate the skin. It should be noted that these spiders have not been proven to be aggressive towards humans, but if they feel threatened in their habitat, they will attack.