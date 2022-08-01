FESFUT Executive Committee concludes term at the helm of national football

The executive committee The Salvadoran Football Association (FESFUT), led by Hugo Carrillo Which has been investigated for allegations of money laundering and fraudulent management, concludes on Sunday his four-year term at the head of the sports entity.

The Executive Committee was also sanctioned in a precautionary manner by the Court of Discipline, Ethics and Appeal (TDEA), which, among other things, caused the absence of an entity that could mandate the conduct of matches in the professional leagues of the football country.

Uncertainty reigns over El Salvador’s beautiful game more than two weeks after the Attorney General’s office raided the Football Association facilities in San Salvador.

Last week, representatives of leagues, players and coaches requested an extraordinary conference to ask FIFA to appoint a settlement committee to search for solutions to the current situation in Salvadoran football and to hold an extraordinary conference to elect new authorities before July. 31.

Following this request, four of the six directors resigned from their positions, with the exception of Carrillo.

As of Monday, the union is beheaded and waiting for the new authorities to be elected.

On social networks, many Salvadoran footballers called for the resignation of the current president of FESFUT. However, the director did not comment.

The unusual situation in Salvadoran football has been characterized by calls for the current FESFUT executive committee to resign and a call for a council to elect new powers, and a strike by the first, second and third divisions due to the lack of a mandate. For the referees to blow the whistle of the matches.

In addition, the TDEA ordered the INDES Steering Committee to form a normalization committee, which took over the union on July 22. The work of the aforementioned committee was “discontinued” on 23 July.

The appointment of the said commission has been classified by various sectors and sports analysts as government intervention through INDES.

But the head of the Salvadoran sports entity, Yamil Bukele, denied its existence.

FIFA warned of the possibility of suspension and described the establishment of the said committee by the government INDES and the dismissal of directors as “unwarranted interference”.

FIFA had given until July 25 to withdraw the committee, otherwise the matter would be taken to the office of the council of the world’s highest football governing body for a decision, but the entity did not speak again.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into allegations of fraud and money laundering against the managers of FESFUT, as they raided the entity’s facilities.