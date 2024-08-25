Fernando Carrillo takes a big hit and explodes

There have been a few weeks of heavy criticism directed at her. Fernando CarrilloHis political stance on Venezuela, specifically his support for Nicolas Maduro, who many consider a dictator, has put him in the spotlight, and it’s not a very good position in that regard.

Presenters love Lily Stephen, Raul de Molina, Laura Bozo, Raul Gonzalez Many others did not hide their annoyance with the Venezuelan actor’s position.

In fact, his posts in favor of the current government and his strong defense of what many consider one of the biggest electoral frauds in history have caused a significant decline in the number of his followers who are disappearing, afraid of his way of thinking.

Fernando Carrillo.

Others continue to log in out of curiosity to see what video of the day is and what new information they find surprising in their profile. One of the most controversial things is the audio recordings recorded in Jose Luis Rodriguez “El Puma” During his stay in Venezuela in 2023.

Now he’s shared another angry post, this time about something that affects him.

“TIKTOK DICTATOR. TIKTOK restricts my posts because they represent the truth of Venezuela and it hurts them. I also closed my Instagram account. The truth is, why does this hurt you so much? Read well, Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores 2025/2031, for now, if they are going to censor you for telling the truth, continue building a communications empire, wait, they will never silence me!” he said angrily.

Once again, his new theatre was subjected to strong criticism and comments against him.