Federal prosecutors are analyzing fake 2020 voter certificates

(CNN) – Federal prosecutors are examining forged election college certificates issued by the former president Donald Trump The winner of the states he lost to, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, told CNN on Tuesday.

“We are getting those recommendations. Our lawyers are looking at them and I can not say anything more about the ongoing investigations,” Monaco said in an exclusive interview.

False certificates announcing Trump’s victory were sent to the National Archives by Trump’s allies in mid-December 2020. They came under public scrutiny in the midst of the January 6 House hearing, in particular Pressure campaign It sought to reverse Trump’s electoral defeat.

Monaco did not elaborate on what else prosecutors see as a discriminatory attempt to disrupt the 2020 vote count. He added in detail that the judiciary “will follow the facts and the law to address any conduct wherever they lead.” Kind and at any level it is part of the attack on our democracy.

This is the first time the judiciary has commented on requests to investigate the false credentials of lawmakers and state officials.

Certificates include the signatures of Trump supporters who are said to have won President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico. Some certificates were submitted by top officials representing the Republican Party in each state, and according to the documents, they were obtained by the U.S. Oversight Committee and made public.

Threatening and harassing election officials

In his interview with CNN, he also highlighted the efforts of the judiciary to address the threats and harassment faced by election officials in Monaco.

“I’m concerned about the real chaos of the threats we have seen. They were disturbingly aggressive, violent and personal,” Monaco said. He cited a lawsuit filed last week by a Texas man who threatened to kill Georgia election officials. A departmental secretariat was set up to look into the matter and the chargesheet was first filed.

“Those allegations came first from that working group, but they will not be the last,” Monaco said.