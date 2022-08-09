Fat actress Olivia Newton-John dies – NBC Los Angeles

Australian actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, who starred alongside John Travolta in the musical “Grace”, has died at the age of 73, her husband reported on social media.

“Mrs. Olivia Newton-John passed away very peacefully this morning at her home in Southern California, surrounded by her family and friends,” she wrote. Artist’s Instagram account Her husband is John Easterling.

“Olivia has been a symbol of victory and hope for over 30 years, and she shares her fight against breast cancer,” Easterling added in her statement.

Newton-John’s career exploded after the success of the 1978 movie Grease, also known in Latin America as “Vasilina” and “Brillantina”. Set in the 1950s, Grease tells the love story of Sandy Olson, played by Newton-John, and Danny Zuko, a young rebel played by Travolta.

The artist was born in the United Kingdom on September 26, 1948, and grew up in Australia.

In addition to cinema, Newton-John had an extensive musical career that propelled her to win four Grammy Awards, first achieving success in Europe, where in 1974 she took fourth place at the famous Eurovision Song Contest – and that year’s winners were the winners. Swedish ABBA – then emigrated to the United States, where it topped the charts five times.

Perhaps his biggest success as a solo singer is “physical‘, released in 1981 and spent 10 weeks at the top of the sales charts.

She, along with her husband, is survived by daughter Chloe Latanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.

