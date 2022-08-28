Fall in love even with a free kick! Rommel Koyoto scored an amazing goal for Montreal and is already the third top scorer in the NBA

2022-08-27

Someone turned it off because it’s still “on”! Honduras Rommel keto He never got tired of scoring goals and was sent with a gem of a free kick for the partial victory of CF Montreal Visit Chicago fire By date 28 in Ml. Look at Rommel Kyoto’s weakness the day before El Romántico is confident after experiencing a magical moment with the goal and has shown that he also knows how to hit kicks from set pieces: from almost 30 metres, a powerful boxer shot past the barrier and entered the ball from the corner. 24.

With this, the Catracho striker reached 15 goals in the 2022 season, the best in his career. The last weeks have been a dream: Kyoto has scored 12 goals in his last 11 matches, this was his sixth in four matches.

also, keto Sneaks up to third place in the tournament’s top scorer along with Brandon Vasquez s Jesus FerraraBoth have more games than catracho so far in the campaign. The second in the table is Hani Mukhtar With 16, while the Argentine leader Sebastian Driosi is 19 years old.