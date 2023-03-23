Explora Conference Winners meet Seremi de Ciencias

The creators of “Daily Emotions,” Fernanda Saldivia and Catalina Mansilla, have taken their project to the Seremi Offices of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation (CTCI). With the help of their teacher, Carolina Barría, and scientific advisor, Cristian Núñez from UMAG, they have created games so that Liceo María Auxiliadora students can learn about and self-regulate their feelings during the pandemic.

The conference was held between 14 and 17 March and was attended by more than 170 children and adolescents from all regions of the country.

Fernanda explained that after going back face-to-face, they noticed that many of her colleagues were dealing with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. So, they created games with colorful QR codes to help students identify their feelings and stay calm in times of crisis.

Science symposium Veronica Vallejos highlighted that this project is a way to get closer to the rest of colleagues, the community and even families. He also congratulated the winners of the 21st Explora National Conference in Basic Education Innovation, because their project not only won, but also promoted mental health and support among colleagues.

During the conference, the students who submitted their projects elected their representatives to MinCiencia’s first ever Boys, Girls, and Youth Advisory Council.