Experts from Argentina and Mexico will present at the First National Conference on Science from a Gender Perspective

The meeting will be held from June 5 to 7 in Talca and aims to reflect on gender studies and integrate a gender perspective into research.

For the first time in Chile National Conference on Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation (CTCI) from a gender perspective, is responsible for the Gender Project Network for Innovation in Higher Education (InES), which has a presence in 28 Chilean universities. This initiative, funded by the National Agency for Research and Development (ANID), hopes to be one of the biggest scientific events of the year and will bring together two distinguished academics, Argentinian Diana Maffia and Mexican Ana Boquet.

The meeting will be held from June 5 to 7 in the city Talka It will be hosted by the University of Talca and the Autonomous University. This is not a coincidence, because it is an event organized by the InES Género projects for these universities, in collaboration with the University of Concepcion. This committee is supported by an advisory board made up of the InES Género projects of the Metropolitan Technological University, the Bernardo O’Higgins University, the Central University of Chile, and the University of Chile.

The aim of the conference is to bring together researchers, academics, students and representatives of the CTCI ecosystem to reflect on Gender studies and integrating a gender perspective into researchAs well as women’s contributions to generating knowledge in various disciplines.

Along these lines, the director of the Autonomous University of Chile, Inés Genero, said, Dr. Fania Figueroa Ibienza“The universities of the InES Género network decided to move forward together, helping each other, with the effective and efficient use of public resources as our goal,” he explains. For this reason, these sessions are not limited to the 28 institutions developing the InES Gender Equality Tool, but invite all research and innovative communities To share knowledge that allows us to transform our ecosystem to achieve greater equity, relevance and social impact.

The event will be free It seeks to encourage extensive attendance of undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as to prioritize funded presentations with research tools on gender issues, carried out by the same gender-specific InES projects across the country.

Key talks of Congress

As for the two main conferences, the conference held in Argentina stands out. Diana mafiaDoctor of Philosophy from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Professor and researcher at the Interdisciplinary Institute for Gender Studies of UBA, former Deputy of the City of Buenos Aires, founder of the Argentine Network on Gender, Science and Technology (RAGCyT), with extensive experience in the fields of human rights, gender and law .

On the other hand, the Mexican researcher Anna Bouquet You will also be part of the luxurious guests that will attend the conference. Boquet is a senior researcher at the Center for Gender Research and Studies of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), holds a doctorate in sociology, is a teacher and graduate student in psychology, and has extensive experience in institution building, university policy design, publics and politics. – Developing academic projects in the field of gender and higher education. Likewise, she was the founder and first coordinator (2012-2015) of the National Network of Higher Education Institutions ANUIES: Pathways for Gender Equality (RENIES-Equality) and the National Observatory for Gender Equality in Higher Education Institutions (2017-2021).

In the face of the unprecedented nature of this conference, Dr. Fania Figueroa Ibienza He highlights the work in which this organization has been involved over time: “This conference is very important, because it reinforces the systematic work carried out by the InES Género network, which challenges the traditional logic of competition between institutions.”

To attend the event or learn more about the program, visit https://ctci-genero2024.cl, Where are the details of this first national conference of CTCI with a gender perspective.