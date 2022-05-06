Everything rots with Shakira in Spain

at the age of 45, Shakira He has an impeccable career and his songs have been the most listened to on various streaming platforms for decades. However, it seems that not everything is as it seems with the artist from Barranquilla. This was recently commented by a Spanish journalist who spoke with the Argentine program Intruders.

Javier de Hoyos commented on how the translator of “Ojos Así” visited Spain: “Now there has been a revolution. Here all Spain is paralyzed, revolutionary and everything. Something happened to me with Shakira Which is that I am a huge fan but a legend has fallen upon us since her arrival in Spain.”

Related news

He continued, “Christina Cardenas, who was the photography coordinator, spoke this weekend on a Spanish show, and she told us some very strong things about Shakira. You can’t look into her eyes. She has to turn around when she passes, no one can have a cell phone or take a picture of her, and if a girl appears more plentiful than her, she runs off the group.

Source: Terra Archive

but that is not all: Shakira You can’t look at her, you can’t take pictures of her, you can’t talk to her, you can’t talk to her, this is strictly forbidden. She is domineering. Shakira’s spot that can last four hours for shots, we’re 17 hours. The producer, the directors, everyone is in despair.”

Cardenas concluded by commenting on the intimate details of the couple from Gerrard Pique: “And if someone stands out more than her, he kicks her out of the shoot. He said: No, you were, so he points with his finger. It is impossible to work with her, no one wants to photograph with her. Shakira. Figure(s) bite disgust, team desperate.”