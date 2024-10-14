Enrique Márquez rejects the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice on Maduro’s re-election

Photography: Juan Barreto/AFP

Former presidential candidate Enrique Márquez This Monday, he criticized the Supreme Court’s rejection (TSJ) is in Venezuela to review the ruling that ratified Nicolas Maduro’s re-election, which the opposition denounced as a fraud, and announced a new legal appeal.

“No matter how many blows we receive along the way, we will persist,” Marquez told the press. He added: “We can adhere to it legally, because there is no other option, but we do not accept the decision.”

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice announced on Friday the “inadmissibility” of the appeal submitted by the opposition politician, who requested the cancellation of a previous ruling issued by the Electoral Chamber of the highest court ruling… He supported Maduro’s victory in the July 28 elections.

Márquez, who is also a former director of the opposition’s National Electoral Council, filed the appeal with two dozen Chavista opponents, arguing that the ruling that certified Maduro’s victory had “unconstitutional defects.”

Marquez will present an amnesty proposal to release political prisoners

The opposition published copies of the electoral records on its website Claims the candidate wins Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaHe was exiled to Spain after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Maduro’s victory for a third consecutive six-year term (2025-2031), without publishing a detailed audit, claiming that his regime was the target of a cyberattack.

“This appeal aims to clarify a series of dark spots in the sentence,” Marquez said. “There is an oversight of evidence (…). Neither the Electoral Chamber nor the Constitutional Chamber can decide on this issue without counting the votes in the electoral ballot boxes (…). “They were acting crazy.”

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice “refused to act” questioning the former candidate. He added, “What he did was repeat and support the electoral chamber’s decision without evaluating it,” which he considered “deepening” the political crisis.

Enrique Márquez also announced that he would appear before Parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Chavista movement. A proposal to pardon political prisoners.

More than 2,400 people were arrested during the protests that followed Maduro’s announcement, which left 27 people dead, two of them soldiers. The authorities accuse the detainees of being “terrorists.”







