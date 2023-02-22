Enjoy the delicious strawberry and apple juice to start your breakfast with a delicious taste

Nothing like good smoothie The first thing in tomorrow To start a good day flavor. This time we will tell you how to prepare a delicious dish Strawberry and apple juice So that you can take advantage of the properties of both fruit And enjoy a delicious drink with your food breakfast. If you want to learn how to make this drink, keep reading.

the apple Which is great fruit To incorporate into your morning meals because it contains a large amount Nutrients and a good amount of the basic This will help you improve digestion And organize the levels of items like cholesterol or the sugar In your system, it is also supplemented with benefits Strawberryand she is rich Vitamin Cwhich is a nutrient that helps maintain immune system.

Strawberry and apple smoothie

ingredients

1 cup of strawberries

1 apple

1 1/2 cups of milk

vanilla

cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon of honey

The first thing you should do is prepare a file fruit What will go in your smoothiethat’s why you should wash And disinfection very well Strawberry Once you’re ready, cut the leaves and cut them in half so they’re easier to incorporate into smoothie. In case appleyou will only have to cut it in half, remove heart And cut it into cubes for more efficient processing.

Strawberries and apples are great fruits to start the day. Photo: Pixabay

Once you get a file fruit menus, put a file apple and the Strawberry Chopped in a blender with lebenthe oatmeal and the honeyAdd a touch vanilla And a little cinnamon powder, mix all these items together until you get smoothie Uniform and homogeneous, you must serve it in a glass and enjoy it. We do not recommend drying it to get the most out of it Nutrients of the fruits.