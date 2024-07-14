England, Euro 2024 final, live: results, goals and stats

The final of the European Cup has arrived, a tournament in which Spain have shone and strengthened their favourites step by step with good play. Their opponents are England, a team that has surprised many, which, despite starting as favourites all the way, has left doubts, but has advanced effectively to the final stage and silenced the critics.

They are facing a Spanish team full of individuality and good teamwork, with the youngster Lamine Yamal (leading assists at the Euros, with 3 goals) and characters like Dani Olmo (top scorer of the tournament with 3 goals), Fabian Ruiz, Neco Williams and Rodri. They are an attacking and fast team, with precise passes all over the pitch. Luis de la Fuente’s team are the favourites, there is no doubt about that. Spain also have Dani Carvajal and Le Normand back for the final.

Spain are unbeaten in 9 matches and have won their last 8.

On the other side is the team led by Gareth Southgate, a coach who aims for efficiency rather than flash. England have been criticised for being dull and unimaginative in this tournament. But the truth is that Southgate has never lost a game in the 90 minutes of a European Championship in which he has knocked them out (the 2020 final was a draw, they lost on penalties). England know how to press and like to have possession. Southgate knows how to read games: in the semi-final, two of his substitutions were decisive. What’s more, Harry Kane, who also scored three goals, has known how to shine when the team needs him.

England are unbeaten in 6 games.