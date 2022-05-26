Emotional video dedicated by Galilea, granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez to Leila Murillo.

The health of the Venezuelan actress Lilac Murillo The 81-year-old has been in the limelight in the media lately. A week ago she appeared on a show with her daughters Liliana and Lilibeth in Miami, where they have lived for a long time and was seen having some difficulties with movement.

immediately Lilac Murillo He became a topic of conversation on social networks and the video of his presentation spread, alarming fans. But yesterday, her eldest daughter, Liliana Rodriguez Murillo, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she stated that her mother is perfectly fine.

Among other things, Liliana Rodriguez Murillo No one knows when Laila Murillo will say ‘I’ll get there,’ he said, and only God knows that, but as long as the audience keeps wanting to drink coconut water and as long as the body lasts, there’s Laila for a while..what a ugly means to do The media publishes false news without first confirming it.”

Murillo. Source: instagram @lilianarodriguez.atodar

In the same video, Liliana Rodriguez Murillo showed her mother, Leila Murillo, at the end and she was happy and had no movement problems. But now his granddaughter, Galilea Lopez Murillo She is also the daughter of Liliana who joined the family edition and posted an emotional video on social networks collecting millions of followers.

“Distance really makes the heart grow fonder more. I may or may not cry while filming this clip, and I appreciate these moments now more than ever… My family is healthy, happy and united. Moments like these are what keep me going. Thank God!” she wrote granddaughter Lilac Murillo That he has no dialogue with Puma Rodríguez along with a set of photos showing his grandmother, mother and aunt Lilibeth sharing daily life.