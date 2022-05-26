Emotional video dedicated by Galilea, granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez to Leila Murillo.

May 26, 2022

The health of the Venezuelan actress Lilac Murillo The 81-year-old has been in the limelight in the media lately. A week ago she appeared on a show with her daughters Liliana and Lilibeth in Miami, where they have lived for a long time and was seen having some difficulties with movement.

immediately Lilac Murillo He became a topic of conversation on social networks and the video of his presentation spread, alarming fans. But yesterday, her eldest daughter, Liliana Rodriguez Murillo, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she stated that her mother is perfectly fine.

