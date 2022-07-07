July 8, 2022

Emotional letter from Génesis Rodríguez to José Luis 'El Puma' Rodríguez

Lane Skeldon July 8, 2022 2 min read

The 34-year-old American actress Genesis RodriguezShe is best known for her roles in the Telemundo TV series such as Prisionera, Dame chocolate, and Doña Bárbara. However, since he started participating in the third season of the popular Netflix series, Umbrella Academy, his career has taken a complete turn.

“I feel super happy, I feel the difference between being on a Netflix show… I can say there is a show before and after I have a Netflix audience, and the series has a very big audience. I wasn’t expecting to get such a thing, but I thank God they liked my character, And they liked it so much, that has always been the challenge and I am very happy with it.” origin to the place The opinion.

