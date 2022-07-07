Emotional letter from Génesis Rodríguez to José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez

The 34-year-old American actress Genesis RodriguezShe is best known for her roles in the Telemundo TV series such as Prisionera, Dame chocolate, and Doña Bárbara. However, since he started participating in the third season of the popular Netflix series, Umbrella Academy, his career has taken a complete turn.

“I feel super happy, I feel the difference between being on a Netflix show… I can say there is a show before and after I have a Netflix audience, and the series has a very big audience. I wasn’t expecting to get such a thing, but I thank God they liked my character, And they liked it so much, that has always been the challenge and I am very happy with it.” origin to the place The opinion.

Youngest daughter of Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez He also revealed the most difficult part of the recordings, and stated that the most complicated matter was Covid. “Initially they were not allowed more than 12 people in a group so the first episode you see is the whole dance of the actors, so we were rehearsing the dance and we had the opportunity to practice it, but we started with other scenes and other small parts so we could all appear on the set. The stage. The truth is that episodes take 23 to 24 days of recording per episode, so we spent almost a year for the season,” he admitted.

The young actress did not miss the opportunity to mention American Lion When asked “Who is your superhero in real life?” “My father, he is my superhero, and what he showed me, the desire to live, the will, the mental strength to be able to go through what he went through and he did it with so much courage, so much strength, so much faith,” he began.

Genesis Rodriguez in the middle of filming “Umbrella Academy”. Source: Instagram @genirodriguez

And he continued: “What he went through is not easy, but he never doubted himself, my God, I think it was the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen, he showed me so much, he taught me so much about what forces “and desire.” Let’s remember that puma He had to undergo a double lung transplant. The singer, aged 73 at the time, had been suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since 2000 and had been waiting for a donor for a long time.