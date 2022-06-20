Emmanuel Villa blasts Cruz Azul’s board of directors over possible arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez to America

The Uruguayan striker will be one step away from signing Azulcrema while from La Maquina confirm they have a surplus of defender.

Cruz Azul continues to move while its rivals keep adding reinforcements. The latest disaster on the sides of La Noria Possible arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez to Club America. Various information sources confirm that the deal has already taken place and the only thing missing is the signature between the two parties.

All this led to the disappointment of a large part of the fans towards the cement team’s board of directors. Which is that Cabecita has always put La Maquina as a priority should he return to Liga MX, But from the heavenly offices the answer was in the negative to the alleged ‘Too much “ One of the attackers on the team.

In addition to fans Former Cruz Azul players were also upset by the coaches’ actions in the case. One of those criticizing is Emmanuel Villa, a former goalscorer for the cement workers.

“They already confirmed it! Aaaaayyyyy Cruz Azul,” Tito wrote on his social networks along with the information he had already given Capicita as a new American. A few days ago, he also spoke and admitted the golden opportunity of the return of the last champion of the cement club.

“It was a good opportunity…”

“They say Ame goes with everything for Little Head! I said it a month and a half ago! It was a good chance to impress him and bring him back! But in the machine they say it’s not a site that should be a booster! Don’t worry, we’ll put it where you want it! Man is crucial where Play! “Titus said.

