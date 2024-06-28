June 28, 2024

Elon Musk: SpaceX wins contract to destroy International Space Station

Roger Rehbein June 28, 2024 3 min read

Image source, a pot

caption, The International Space Station has been continuously inhabited since 2000

  • author, Jonathan Amos
  • Role, BBC science correspondent

NASA has chosen SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, to shoot down the International Space Station at the end of its useful life.

The California-based company will build a vehicle capable of pushing the 430-ton platform orbiting our planet into the Pacific Ocean early next decade.

Contract, worth it 843 million US dollars, It was announced this Wednesday.

The first elements of the International Space Station were launched into space in 1998, and crewed operations began in 2000.

