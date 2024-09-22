Elon Musk Praises Najib Bukele After Meeting Him in the US: ‘El Salvador Has an Incredible Leader’

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Friday held a meeting in the United States with tech mogul Elon Musk to talk about artificial intelligence and other topics, and there was mutual praise afterwards.

“I had the pleasure of spending several hours talking with one of the great minds of our time, Elon Musk.Bukele wrote on his account on the social network X, owned by Musk, at the end of the meeting.

The Salvadoran president also posted a video of him welcoming Musk to his factory facilities. giga factory In Austin, Texas, where batteries for Tesla electric cars are manufactured, the Central American country’s presidential house also noted.

There they were seen talking and wandering around all the spaces of the factory run by the American businessman.

Likewise, Musk, the co-founder of the companies Like Space X or xAI, Bukele has been praised on his social network and highlighted his leadership ability.

“I just had a great conversation with President Nayib Bukele! We talk a lot about the nature of reality, the future of humanity, and how technology like AI and robotics will impact the world. El Salvador has an incredible leaderMusk books.

It is worth noting that Bukele will participate next week in the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he is expected, like many regional leaders, to address hundreds of delegations.

The billionaire businessman has maintained an active presence on social media, expressing his political positions on behalf of many leaders in the region, from Javier Milei to Donald Trump.