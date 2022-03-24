Elon Musk opens a new factory for Tesla in Germany

Elon Muska millionaire and owner of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, posted on his account Twitter Dank Deutschland, The phrase with which he announced the opening of his huge factory in Germany.

At the opening, the billionaire was so happy that he danced at the opening ceremony. The inquisitive dance caused a sensation among its millions of followers.

“12,000 jobs and 500,000 cars a year,” was the forecast made by the company Elon Musk.

new complex Tesla It was opened near the German capital, Berlin, in Grunheide. Although it was two years behind schedule, the timing of its release couldn’t be more favorable.

The unfavorable scenarios for combustion cars were combined, such as the rise in oil prices due to geopolitics and the advanced construction of the electricity supply network for electric cars in Europe. The permits from the German nation took some time but they finally arrived.

The German government accompanied the event, which was led by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and President Olaf Schulz. Habeck noted that it was a “special day for the transformation of mobility in Germany”. some activists They did not think the same and protested outside the factory and on some roads near it.

