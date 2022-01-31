Elon Musk gives a student $5,000 to close his Twitter account

American billionaire Elon Musk has offered $5,000 to a University of Central Florida (UCF) student to delete his Twitter account in which he tracks, through a “robot” computer program, the air routes taken by his private plane, it was reported Friday. One of the local media.

Jack Sweeney, a new student at UCF, said he was surprised when the founder of Tesla and the space company SpaceX recently sent him a message with a strange request: to delete his account from this social network for security reasons, he chose today the WKMG TV channel.

But the boy, after exchanging letters, proposed an offer for 50 thousand dollars, although he is still waiting for a response from the South African businessman, according to the media.

Sweeney, 19, is the person behind the Twitter account ElonJet, an account that discloses highly accurate flight information for Musk’s private jet.

The young man explained that he created an algorithm to track the tech giant’s plane with data from companies that record flight data through the plane’s transponder.

The bot can determine the estimated flight time, location, state, country and city in which the device is located, as well as create a map of that location.

In fact, all the information that the young man provided on his Twitter account attracts more than 100 thousand people.