Eleven lions! Veliko Bonović warning for Cruz Azul before the Sky Cup final

The Guadalajara coach was pleased with his team’s performance and issued a warning to La Maquina ahead of the duel they will play on Friday.

On Friday, Chivas will play its last preparatory commitments for the Clausura 2023, where it will take place Friendly Sky Cup against Cruz AzulWhere Guadalajara coach, Veljko Paunović issued a stern warning to La Maquina Face the obligation to play at Akron Stadium.

“Tomorrow is a great opportunity to finish off pre-season and go out and give our all against important opponents in the final as we look forward to winning. Tomorrow eleven lions will come out to try to win an important victorythe first of many that we will have in the future (…) We want to improve what we did against Atlas and improve our preparation. For this match and the next tournament. Always with a projection towards improving the team in all respects,” he revealed at a press conference.

the The Serbian helmsman takes the change of atmosphere in moderation who lived around after his arrival, where at first he received multiple criticisms and now they are praise and delusion, and he repeated that it was for herHe usually works constantly to strive to improve in every way.

Those who know me know that I have clear things, and I never doubt what I doAs for. I have a lot of abilities and I am always preparing to give them to those who are next to me. It wasn’t hard to change this, because it’s what I expect every time I work. I am never happy, I am not satisfied with what happened “Because we haven’t done anything yet,” he added.

When and when will Chivas play Cruz Azul in the Sky Cup final?

After several weeks of activity, this friendly competition finally decided the finalists, where el Guadalajara will receive La Máquina the Next Friday, December 30th at 8:00 pm at Akron Stadium.

