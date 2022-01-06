Eleven is likely that Santiago Solari will be planted for the first time

It’s time to apply everything that was developed in the pre-season. This Friday, January 7th from 9:00 PM CDMX, American Eagles They will play their first match for him Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX Championship against him Puebla Club in a Cuauhtemoc Stadium, which of them? Santiago Solari You already have training in mind.

At this point, stories soccer stove involving the board of directors blue cream with Alejandro Zendegas and Brian Ocampo, Respectively. Both with element necaxa club As with Uruguay the last step through National Football ClubConversations continue, but not yet for him Indesit.

That’s why the Argentine coach had to build the squad for him Club America vs. Puebla Club for the first day of Liga MX 2022 Clausura Championship, with the tools used by the passbook and the job requirements in use since December 26 and the recent outbreak of Covid-19 left it.

The eleven, then, would be: in the target Guillermo Ochoa; as a right wing Jorge Sanchez, the middle Sebastian Caceres and Bruno ValdesAnd to complete the backside on the left Salvador Reyes. in the midfield Alvaro FidalgoAnd Richard SanchezAnd Pedro Aquino s Mauro Linez, in an extreme Roger Martinez and tip Henry Martin.

Where do you see America vs. Puebla single history of Liga MX’s Grita México C22?

the America From Santiago Solari Makes its first show in Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX Championship In a confrontation Puebla From Nicolas Larcamon. The meeting will take place on Friday, January 7th, starting at 9:00 PM. CDMX in Cuauhtemoc Stadium. It can be watched live and directly on Azteca TV, while all the preview, during and publication details will be, as always, on the Águilas Monumental.