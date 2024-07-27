July 28, 2024

Electric motorcycles in Cuba for sale online and in foreign currency. Who can?

Zera Pearson July 27, 2024 2 min read

Who can afford an electric motorcycle in Cuba, let alone with their salary? And even if you have the money sent via remittances, you cannot do it directly, because the country produces locally, but for sale online and in foreign currency.

The Cuban government is promoting electric cars as an alternative to the transportation crisis, but these electric motorcycles are not available to the majority of the population.

Although manufactured on the island in a joint project With a Chinese company, these motorcycles, scooters and electric tricycles are only available to those who have access to foreign currency (US dollars and euros in Cuba) and credit cards International, whether credit or debit.

The Cuban company Caribbean Electric Vehicles (Vedca) has produced thousands of electric scooters and tricycles in recent years, according to official sources, but they are sold exclusively through online platforms such as Islagrande Marketplace and Supermarket23, both registered outside Cuba.

Sell ​​Electric Motorcycles Online and Foreign Currency in Cuba

The prices of these electric motorcycles that they sell in Cuba, online and in foreign currency, ranging from $748 to $3,772, are beyond the reach of most Cubans, who are facing a severe economic crisis, in addition to their limited salaries. , It is in Cuban pesos.

The irony is that while fuel shortages and deteriorating public transportation force many Cubans to look for alternatives, these locally produced electric cars are becoming an unattainable luxury.

Although the demand is clear, the restrictions on access to these vehicles are a sad reminder of the low value of the “average Cuban” salary.

Many Cubans have expressed frustration at not being able to come up with a solution, and the question that remains is whether the Cuban government will be able to find a way to make these vehicles more accessible to its population, or whether this initiative will continue to be a privilege for a few. What do you think?

