Elden Ring director talks about the difficulty of Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re looking for new challenges, Shadow of the Erdtree will push your limits

One of the talking points that Soul fans often have is the difficulty they face and of course, Elden Ring is no different. Tomorrow, the game’s first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, will be available, and in case you didn’t know it, it has become the highest-rated expansion in history. Of course, the new Shadowlands bring with them some really tough bosses, and that too It was criticized In some places. Now it is Miyazaki himself who has spoken out on this topic.

Despite its distinct difficulty, Elden Ring has been a huge success since its launch, in fact it has already sold over 25 million copies, and even won a Game of the Year award during its launch. FromSoftware clearly knows how to create new experiences for users. If you are a fan of these titles and have not yet dared to jump into the magical and vast world that this game offers, Give him a chance Because Elden Ring is already considered one of the best games.

Shadow of the Erdtree wants to take you even further

This new information has become known thanks to the interview conducted by Miyazaki CNET. There he commented that some of the bosses in the new Elden Ring content are designed so that more experienced players in this style of game will have to go a little further and Push yourself to the limit. This affects some bosses, but not all, usually the bosses designed to push you to the limit are the optional bosses, which Shadow of the Erdtree has already warned will get you into trouble.

Of course, some bosses are a necessary part of the development and story arc, but others are not. I think games that aren’t particularly difficult will provide a good challenge and obstacle for players. Which means we’ve really pushed the boundaries in terms of what we think a player can handle.

There will be 10 new bosses in the game and those who are not essential to the story are ready for it We present you with truly complex moments. We’ll see what the reception from players will be like when they can enjoy all this content. What’s clear is that critics are loving it at the moment, and as we told you at the beginning of the news, Shadow of the Erdtree is the highest-rated expansion in history. Something really incredible.

