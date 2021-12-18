El Salvador receives a visit from science with the aim of returning to the path of victory

Silver Storm El Salvador faces Sunday in the fields Baby Rojo (12:30 pm) To Enerside Sciences, after a break in recent weeks, in a match in which black and white will try to make up for the recent defeat at Sant Boi with the flashy match the team is seeking

golden opportunity To return to the positive dynamics enjoyed by Silver Storm El Salvador with its Sunday match against it Enerside Science In the fields of Pepe Rojo. Juan Carlos Pérez’s men face this encounter weeks after the Division of Honor’s hiatus, still showing the status of class leaders, but with an eye on recovering from the setback against UE Santboyana.

“The two weeks we didn’t play and the defeat we had in the last game makes us really want to play a good game. In a meeting Baldiri Aleu We learned that we have to spend 80 minutes at maximum intensity, otherwise any team can beat us.”El Salvador coach, El Salvador said in the preview.

The college coach added it “We want to keep growing as a team, through our game, and we also want to try to make the players have fun Hobby For them to go to Pepe Rojo to see us, play an open game, with passion and desire, which is what we promise all season.”.

Last season, Silver Storm El Salvador and Sensias Innerside met in only one match, corresponding to the seventh day of the first stage of the competition, and Valladolid won with a score 24-6.

Sevillian, led by former player Manuel Mazo, currently occupy 9th place From the Honors Division classification, with two wins (34-28 over Ambo Ordesia and 30-20 over CR La Villa, both in La Cartuja), a draw (20-20 in San Amaro against Recoletas Burgos-Universidad de Burgos). ) and 3 defeats (31-16 at Las Terrazas against Lexus Alcobendas, 13-12 at Pepe Rojo in front of VRAC Quesos Entrepinares and 29-19 at Pantera against CP Les Abelles).

The maximum scientific checker is the third line Franco Lopez, with a total of two trials in these first six days, while his opener, Ireland’s Cormac Fox, is the team’s top scorer, and second overall in the honors division, with 69 out of 131 points His team has added him so far.

Back in Silver Storm El Salvador, Juan Carlos Perez In this match, he will not be able to count on the injured Fernando Romanos, Sam Katz, Victor Sanchez and Nicolas Jurado, as well as Facundo Monelia, who was called up by the Spanish national team for the match against the Netherlands.

On Sunday’s match, new local players will be summoned who can be added to the list of experienced players in top classAs for the first line Rodrigo Bellas and three quarters of Ignacio Vega. The latest black and white company, Chilean Franco Velardi, will also be on the call, with options to debut.

The invitation to SilverStorm El Salvador will consist of Guillermo Villagra, Andres Alvarado, Lucas FavreAnd Guido Bruno, Matt Smith, Rodrigo Bellas, Federico Ejartner, Michael Walker Fitton, Lucas Santa Cruz, Rodrigo Fernandez, Gerardo de la Lana, Nacho Martinez, Kirk Tofuga; Alejandro Peña, Pablo Silva, Martin de Toit, Pablo Alonso Villalobos, Antonio Garcia, Ignacio Vega, David Barrios, Franco Velardi, Miguel Lenz and Thomas Jorge.