February 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

El rayo más grand jamzs registered: record 750 kilometers and atravia 3 estos in EE.UU.

El rayo más grand jamzs registered: record 750 kilometers and atravia 3 estos in EE.UU.

Winston Hale February 2, 2022 2 min read
  • Redacción
  • BBC News Mundo

Pie de photo,

Imagin satelital del rayo de la Oficina Nacional de Administración Oceánica y Atmosférica de EE.UU.

With a length of 767.6 km, the longest line in the world is EE.UU. The marcado is a new récord mundial, confirmation centrifugos.

It relies on extending it to Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The anterior cruciate ligament, 709 km long, is registered in Brazil in 2018.

Los Ryos no longer have a superannuation of more than 15 kilometers and a long distance of about 2 miles per second.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sus 6 hijos fallecieron en el aparatoso choke de Las Vegas: los Zacarías Mejía piden justicia | Noticias Univision Sucesos

February 1, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Previne entre 8 and 20 pulgadas in nieve por doble golpe invernal in Chicago esta semana | Univision Chicago WGBO

February 1, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The United States has identified Russia’s elite with sanctions against Putin if he invades Ukraine

January 31, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Año nuevo chino: ¿Qué animal eres según el año en el que naciste?

February 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

El rayo más grand jamzs registered: record 750 kilometers and atravia 3 estos in EE.UU.

February 2, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Victoria Beckham has served herself the same plate of food every day for 25 years

February 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Socióloga Carolina Gainza asume como subsecretaria de Ciencia

February 2, 2022 Zera Pearson