El Micha takes off from a flight from Havana to Miami.

Famous Cuban reggaeton artist Mica He was the protagonist in an incident that occurred on Saturday, when he was removed from a flight from Havana to Miami.

Influencer Alejandro Perez (@cubaurbanonoticias) reported that the artist got into an altercation with another Cuban passenger as he boarded the flight to Miami.

Details about what caused the argument were not released, but the situation escalated enough that the two passengers had to leave the plane.

Despite the incident, El Micha fulfilled his professional obligations on Saturday. Diego Roman Vizcón (@drfinance33), the reggaeton singer’s manager, confirmed that the singer was indeed in Miami, in time for his show at the PlayPen2 nightclub.

The concert hall opened its doors at midnight on Saturday, and the event was a complete success, with tickets sold out.

El Mischa, whose real name is Michael Sierra Miranda, travels frequently between Havana and Miami for professional reasons.

And in July, it was like this. Special guest at Alexander Abreu’s concert And Havana D’ Primera at the Salsa Río Cuba restaurant in Havana. Reggaeton musician Ja Rulay was also present, with whom El Micha shared his recent trips to Cuba and recorded several songs.

Just a few weeks ago, Mika took advantage of one of his trips to the island. Record a video With his fans and followers. He appears in the photos he posted on the streets of Havana, surrounded by dozens of people who were singing and dancing to the rhythm of his music.

Misha performed her concert on Friday at Johnny Club, a famous nightclub in the Cuban capital.

This was his first official concert in Havana, after several years away from the island’s stages. After this performance, he had to travel to Miami to perform at PlayPen2, and despite the adversity he did so.

Micha is scheduled to return to Cuba on Sunday to continue his concert schedule.

The reggaeton singer is expected to participate in the closing of the summer in Playa Santa Lucia, Camagüey, alongside Yumil. The event will take place in a place known as El Rincón de Candita, where both artists will close the summer season with a show that many of their followers on the island are waiting for.