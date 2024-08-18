August 18, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

El Micha takes off from a flight from Havana to Miami.

El Micha takes off from a flight from Havana to Miami.

Lane Skeldon August 18, 2024 2 min read

Famous Cuban reggaeton artist Mica He was the protagonist in an incident that occurred on Saturday, when he was removed from a flight from Havana to Miami.

Influencer Alejandro Perez (@cubaurbanonoticias) reported that the artist got into an altercation with another Cuban passenger as he boarded the flight to Miami.

Details about what caused the argument were not released, but the situation escalated enough that the two passengers had to leave the plane.

Despite the incident, El Micha fulfilled his professional obligations on Saturday. Diego Roman Vizcón (@drfinance33), the reggaeton singer’s manager, confirmed that the singer was indeed in Miami, in time for his show at the PlayPen2 nightclub.

The concert hall opened its doors at midnight on Saturday, and the event was a complete success, with tickets sold out.

El Mischa, whose real name is Michael Sierra Miranda, travels frequently between Havana and Miami for professional reasons.

And in July, it was like this. Special guest at Alexander Abreu’s concert And Havana D’ Primera at the Salsa Río Cuba restaurant in Havana. Reggaeton musician Ja Rulay was also present, with whom El Micha shared his recent trips to Cuba and recorded several songs.

Just a few weeks ago, Mika took advantage of one of his trips to the island. Record a video With his fans and followers. He appears in the photos he posted on the streets of Havana, surrounded by dozens of people who were singing and dancing to the rhythm of his music.

Misha performed her concert on Friday at Johnny Club, a famous nightclub in the Cuban capital.

See also  Unusual circumstances for a footballer so that Shakira has custody of their children

This was his first official concert in Havana, after several years away from the island’s stages. After this performance, he had to travel to Miami to perform at PlayPen2, and despite the adversity he did so.

Micha is scheduled to return to Cuba on Sunday to continue his concert schedule.

The reggaeton singer is expected to participate in the closing of the summer in Playa Santa Lucia, Camagüey, alongside Yumil. The event will take place in a place known as El Rincón de Candita, where both artists will close the summer season with a show that many of their followers on the island are waiting for.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Gracie Ortega caught getting very affectionate with brother-in-law Eric Elera: How did you meet and what do you do?
3 min read

Gracie Ortega caught getting very affectionate with brother-in-law Eric Elera: How did you meet and what do you do?

August 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Carolina Sandoval suffers major health scare
2 min read

Carolina Sandoval suffers major health scare

August 18, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Silvio Santos, one of the greatest legends of Brazilian television, has died.
3 min read

Silvio Santos, one of the greatest legends of Brazilian television, has died.

August 17, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win
2 min read

St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win

August 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds
2 min read

Free Fire Trick Today Until Monday, August 19: How to Get Free Diamonds

August 18, 2024 Roger Rehbein
After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”
4 min read

After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”

August 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time
2 min read

Time change in California 2024: Should clocks be down or ahead in winter? | USA | America 2024 | Summer time

August 18, 2024 Winston Hale