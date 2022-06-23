Either you accept this offer or you say goodbye.

2022-06-23

In the Barcelona tired of attitude Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is still not renewing his contract, which expires on June 30, because Barcelona’s offer does not convince him and his agent.

As posted on Thursday by AS . magazineCall the attacker Xavi Hernandez In the coach’s “desperate attempt” to mediate with the president Joan Laporta She offered him a new renewal offer when there was only one week left before his relationship with the club expires.

However, the response cure As for the player, it was frank: “Osman, I have received an offer from the club since December. Either you accept this offer or there is nothing to do. The club will not make you a new offer as I told you in the last meeting we had.”