March 25, 2022

Education is looking for professionals to teach arts, sciences and technical workshops

Zera Pearson March 25, 2022 1 min read

The Undersecretary for Educational Planning, Science and Technology of the Provincial Department of Education reports that he is looking for professionals who can join the ConexiónLAB Chaco proposal. The initiative aims to disseminate skills and competencies through workshops and projects that combine art, science and technology, promoting and strengthening inclusion, in direct support of the educational system at its various levels: primary, primary and secondary, as well as society as a whole. .

The required professional profiles relate to the fields of science (chemistry, physics, biological sciences), art (design, theatre, animation), programming, robotics, multimedia (video editing, photography, video games, graphic design), and audio. Due to the characteristics that the center acquires, it is necessary to have trained professionals with experience in reference levels, who can contribute through the technical and pedagogical design of the workshops, as well as their implementation.

The laboratory is located in the town of Fontana. The workshops will start in April, Monday through Friday, between 8am and 6pm, and will be personally dictated, so the proximity of workshop participants to the center will be essential.

Those who wish to join the proposal should send their CV through the following link: tinyurl.com/ConectarLABChaco, until Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8.

